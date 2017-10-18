Firefighters Face Rough Terrain as They Continue to Battle 50-Acre Mount Wilson Blaze

Firefighters were still battling a 50-acre wildfire that is threatening the historic Mt. Wilson Observatory and a collection of vital communications towers in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The fire was 25% contained as of 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, said Angeles National Forest spokeswoman Seneca Smith. The increase in size, from 30 acres Tuesday, was not due to the fire growing but a more accurate estimate Wednesday morning, she said.

“It could be several days before we see full containment,” Smith said. The fire is burning on terrain that is “very steep and rocky and inaccessible by foot,” making it difficult for firefighters to establish a containment line in those areas.

About 200 firefighters were on the scene Wednesday morning, she said.

