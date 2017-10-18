How to Turn Your Dreams Into Reality With “Bluefishing” Author Steve Sims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forbes describes him as “The Wizard of OZ to the world’s wealthiest celebrities”. The founder of Bluefish Steve Sims will join us live with tips from his new book “Bluefishing: The Art of Making Things Happen”. Bluefish is the world’s first luxury concierge company that delivers the highest level of personalized travel, transportation, and cutting-edge entertainment services to corporate executives, celebrities, professional athletes, and other discerning individuals interested in living life to its fullest. In the book, Steve shares his tips, techniques and strategies to help reader break down any obstacle and turn their dreams into a reality. He has been invited to speak to MBA students at Harvard has spoken at the Pentagon, and has been featured in major media all around the world. For more information on Steve and how you can get a copy of the book, click HERE or follow him on social media.