Fashion and lifestyle blogger, mommy influencer and founder of TheStyleEditrix.com Ashley Fultz joined us live with tips on how to wear RED, the hottest color this fall. For more information on Ashley, you can follow her BLOG or follow her on social media.
How to Wear Fall’s Hottest Color Red With Ashley Fultz
