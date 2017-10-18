Jorge Reyes Salinas, DACA “Dreamer”

Jorge Reyes Salinas is a Cal State Northridge grad student who serves on the California State University Board of Trustees. Jorge is also an immigrant from Peru who was brought to the U.S. as a child by his parents who never returned home when their tourist visas expired. Jorge and his parents became undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. without legal status, fearing that one day they might be deported back to Peru.

Jorge is one of more than 700,000 young people in the U.S. who were brought to this country as children and raised as Americans. In 2012, President Obama ordered that these young people receive protection from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA.

In September, President Trump announced that he was rescinding DACA but he gave Congress six months in which to come up with a plan to protect dreamers like Jorge.

During this podcast, Jorge tells us what it was like to live in the shadows before DACA and how the decision to rescind DACA is affecting his life.

