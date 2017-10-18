SoCal Event Planner Accused of Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Deposits as Part of Alleged Scam

More than a dozen families in Southern California have filed lawsuits or police reports against an alleged scam artist who they say offered her services as an event coordinator and allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars in deposits. Kareen Wynter reports from Whittier for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 18, 2017.