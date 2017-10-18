More than a dozen families in Southern California have filed lawsuits or police reports against an alleged scam artist who they say offered her services as an event coordinator and allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars in deposits. Kareen Wynter reports from Whittier for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 18, 2017.
SoCal Event Planner Accused of Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Deposits as Part of Alleged Scam
-
2 Glendale Men, 1 Burbank Man to Each Pay Over $1 Million Restitution and Serve Prison Time for Mass Mail Scam
-
South African Student Goes on Spending Spree After Mistakenly Receiving $1M in Financial Aid
-
O.C. 13-Year-Old Has Raised $25,000 to Combat Homelessness Through Lemonade Stand
-
Disneyland Hosts Fundraising CHOC Walk
-
Investigators Looking for More Victims in Anaheim Event Planner Scam
-
-
Woman at Center of Alleged Kevin Hart Extortion Scandal Speaks Out
-
Democrats to Donate Campaign Contributions From Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
-
‘Bad Behavior … Public Resentment’ Gets Justin Bieber Banned From Playing Beijing
-
Organizers of Far-Right Festival Failed to Complete Reservations for 2 Venues, UC Berkeley Officials Say
-
HHS Secretary Tom Price, Who Vowed to Cut Wasteful Spending, Took 5 Private Jets Last Week
-
-
7-Eleven Owner Arrested After Allegedly Staging Robbery With Former Employee
-
Authorities Confiscate Thousands of Counterfeit Hoverboards in Santa Fe Springs
-
Netflix Warns Customers of Email Scam Targeting Bank Account Info