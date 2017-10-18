Suspected DUI Driver Arrested in Santa Clarita Crash That Killed Mom of 6 Driving Home From Hospital Visit With Twin Babies

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Santa Clarita crash earlier this month that killed a mother of six who was returning home from a hospital visit with her twin babies at a local hospital, authorities said.

Alexia Cina, of Canyon Country, was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI causing injury, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On the night of Oct. 6, Cina was traveling southbound on Golden Valley Road near Valley Center Drive when her car crossed the center divider and collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by 37-year-old Katie Evans, the release stated.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Saugus woman was killed as she was driving home from a hospital visit with her twin preemies, who were not yet 8 weeks old at the time. Evans was about a mile from her residence when the fatal crash took place.

Toxicology tests showed that Cina had a blood alcohol level of .21, more than twice — and nearly three times — the legal limit, the release stated.

Alcohol containers had been found in the vehicle following the fatal wreck, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Dan Dantice told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

Shirley Miller, a public information officer for the sheriff’s Station, told KTLA after the crash that investigators were awaiting toxicology test results before making an arrest.

The department is not releasing her booking photo, Miller said after the arrest was announced.

A YouCaring fundraising page set up to help the Evans family has received an outpouring support, raising more than $300,000 as of Wednesday evening.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.

