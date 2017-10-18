Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at The Broad to see the new exhibition YAYOI KUSAMA: INFINITY MIRRORS.

The Broad’s first visiting special exhibition, Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors is the first institutional survey to explore the celebrated Japanese artist’s immersive Infinity Mirror Rooms. This exhibition will embark on the most significant North American tour of her work in nearly two decades, and The Broad will be the only California museum to host the exhibition.

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors will provide visitors with the unique opportunity to experience six of Kusama’s infinity rooms—the artist’s most iconic kaleidoscopic environments—alongside large-scale installations and key paintings, sculptures and works on paper from the early 1950s to the present, which contextualize the foundational role the concept of infinity has played in the artist’s work over many decades and through diverse media. The traveling exhibition marks the North American debut of numerous new works by the 88-year-old artist, who is still actively creating in her Tokyo studio. These include large-scale, vibrantly colored paintings and her most recent infinity room, All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016.

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90012

