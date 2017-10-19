15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Fighting for Her Life After Brother Accidentally Shoots Her in Face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Tennessee girl is in the hospital after her brother accidentally fired a gun, shooting her in the mouth, according to WREG.

Police say around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a teen was playing with a gun outside of a home in Parkway Village when it went off.

A bullet went through the house's front door, hitting the teen's 15-year-old sister in the mouth.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her brother, whose age was not given, was taken into custody.

Police say the girl's brother asked to see her boyfriend's pistol and put his finger on the trigger not knowing the safety was off.