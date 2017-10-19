2-Month-Old Pronounced Dead After Being Found Naked Alongside Woman, 8-Year-Old in South L.A. Parking Lot

A 2-month-old girl was pronounced dead after she was found naked alongside another young girl and a woman behind a market in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

About 1:44 a.m., police responded to the rear parking lot of Numero Uno Market near the intersection of East 23rd and South San Pedro streets after someone reported hearing screaming, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Mike Rimkunas said.

Officers found a 26-year-old woman, an 8-year-old girl, and the 2-month-old down in the parking lot with a white substance around and on their bodies, Rimkunas said.

All three were unclothed, and the 2-month-old wasn’t breathing.

They were taken to a local hospital, where the youngest girl was pronounced dead, Rimkunas said. The woman and the oldest girl were in stable condition.

There were no signs of injury on any of the victims, Rimkunas said.

Authorities believe the victims live in the neighborhood and possibly walked to the location where they were found.

The woman is believed to be the mother of the two girls, but investigators have not confirmed that, Rimkunas said.

A Hazmat team was called to the location because authorities were unsure what the white substance was. “There’s quite a lot of the substance on the ground,” Rimkunas said.

Investigators have no suspects and no one in custody, Rimkunas said.