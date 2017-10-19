Driver in Custody After Short Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley Ends in Van Nuys

A driver was taken into custody in Van Nuys following a short pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Thursday night.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said the chase began about 9:20 p.m., with a report of a man with a gun. He was unsure where the pursuit started.

The chase went through the 101 Freeway to the northbound 405 Freeway before the driver exited the freeway in the Van Nuys area, Sky5 aerial video showed.

A short time after getting off the 405 Freeway, the silver sedan appeared to jump a curb in the 15000 block of Sherman Way. The driver exited the vehicle and began running away from pursuing officers, Sky5 aerial video showed.

He was apprehended a short time later, around 9:40 p.m., according to Im.

No additional information was immediately provided.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.