Erratic Driver of Reported Stolen Pickup Truck Continues From L.A. County Into O.C.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies pursued the driver of a reported stolen vehicle in the Pico Rivera area on Thursday afternoon, but temporarily abandoned the chase after the motorist became very erratic.

The driver, nevertheless, continued driving dangerously, entering Orange County about 3:20 pm., aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The white pickup truck was seen driving on the wrong side of the road and at high speeds, and about 2:45 p.m. narrowly missed some kind of police cruiser near Whittier. The truck squeezed very close to other cars, pushing through traffic and running red lights.

A sheriff’s official told KTLA the chase began as report of a stolen vehicle.

Scanner traffic indicated authorities had backed off the chase by 3 p.m., and no sheriff’s vehicles could be seen in video from Sky5.

With no one pursuing the truck, it continued to travel against traffic, driving over medians as the truck entered the La Mirada area and continued south into Orange County, passing near Fullerton Airport.

About 3:25 p.m., an L.A. County sheriff’s helicopter appeared back over the truck, and ground units soon came within feet of the truck in the La Palma area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.