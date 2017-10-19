Authorities Responding to Report of Man With a Gun at Olive View Medical Center in Sylmar

Authorities are responding to a report of a man with a gun at a medical center in Sylmar.

Somebody reported seeing a man with a gun at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center located at 14445 Olive View Dr., a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

Although authorities were searching for a possible man with a gun, this was not an active shooter situation, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Video showed dozens of people exiting the medical center as several patrol cars surrounded one of the entrances.

Those walking out are people who recently entered the hospital and were asked to go back to their cars, Medical Center spokeswoman Lois Ramirez said.

The medical center is on lockdown and in “internal disaster mode, which means we’re diverting all calls and all ambulance drivers to the facility,” Ramirez said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed one patient being wheeled out of the building on a gurney and pushed down the street to another location.

Several people were detained and then released by authorities outside the medical center, video showed.

A SWAT team later arrived at the medical center in an armored vehicle.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

10/19/17 at 9:20 a.m. poss person w/ gun seen at Olive View UCLA Medical Center, #Sylmar. No Active Shooter. #LASD personnel on-scene. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) October 19, 2017