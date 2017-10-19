Authorities Searching for Arsonist After Series of Fires in North Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police and fire personnel are searching for an arsonist after three separate fires were started in North Hollywood on Thursday.

Authorities were called to the 5900 block of Carpenter Avenue around 5 a.m. after reports of a tree on fire.

Firefighters were soon called to two other tree fires in the 5900 block of Irvine Street and on Beck Avenue between Collins Street and Hatteras Street, officials said.

One neighbor told KTLA he was woken up to the flames outside of his home.

"So the dogs started barking somewhere after 5 a.m. and, after being annoyed that they were barking so much, I just decided to get up and see what was going on," said Daniel Vandenbark. "I got outside and I saw that the flames were going on the tree."

Vandenbark then attempted to put out one of the fires that was burning near his home while phoning the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"My hose isn't long enough and I realized they have a hose out front so I went and grabbed it and started putting it out; calling the Fire Department on one hand and trying to fight this on the other hand," said Vandenbark.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters requested the help of the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators determined that arson was the likely cause of the fires, according to authorities.

Police have not yet released a description of the arsonist.