California Republicans Increase Security at State Convention in O.C. Ahead of Steve Bannon’s Speech Friday

The California Republican Party is ramping up security at its weekend convention in anticipation of protests at the Friday night keynote speech by Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Trump and the executive chairman of Breitbart News.

“Part of providing a good experience for our convention goers is assuring your safety,” state party Executive Director Cynthia Bryant wrote in an email to attendees on Thursday describing the security measures.

Attendees will pass through metal detectors and their property is subject to be searched before they are allowed to enter the ballroom at the Anaheim Marriott, where the speech and dinner are taking place. Weapons, noisemakers and signs are prohibited.

“We did not make the decision for the additional security lightly and we know that it does impact your convention going experience,” Bryant wrote. “I sincerely regret that.”

