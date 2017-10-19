× California’s Deadliest Fires Set Off Debate About Illegal Immigration and Sanctuary Policies

Deadly wildfires in Northern California that destroyed or damaged nearly 10,000 homes have set off a contentious debate over something seemingly unrelated: immigration.

At the center of the dispute are the top cops of Sonoma County and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who have been sparring publicly this week in what marks the latest instance of state and federal authorities tangling over immigration policies.

ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan blasted Sonoma County for so-called sanctuary policies that he said has “left their community vulnerable to dangerous individuals and preventable crimes.”

Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano lashed back, saying Homan’s statement was “inaccurate, inflammatory and damages the relationship we have with our community.”

