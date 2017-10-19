Residents in the community of Cheviot Hills voiced their concerns Thursday night that neglecting safety issues is leading to a rise in crime. Residents are accusing the city of Los Angeles of being unresponsive to their repeated requests to maintain safety standards in the area. KTLA’s Kacey Montoya reports from Cheviot Hills for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 19, 2017.
Cheviot Hills Residents Express Concern Over City of L.A.’s Handling of Safety Standards
