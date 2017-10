× Dodgers Heading to World Series After Defeating Cubs in Game 5 of NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to their first world series since their 1988 championship after defeating the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez had a record-setting night, hitting three home runs and earning seven RBIs as the Dodgers won 11-1.

