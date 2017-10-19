Great ShakeOut 2017: California Ready to Take Part in Global Earthquake Drill

What should be done when an earthquake hits? Run outside? Or drop, cover and hold on?

It’s a question that many instantly must make a reaction to when an earthquake strikes. Californians born in this state might instinctively drop under a table, cover their head and hold tight. Out-of-staters might feel an urge to flee out the door.

As California joins the rest of the nation and world in the global ShakeOut drill at 10:19 a.m. Thursday, a common refrain for many in the United States is to drop, cover and hold on.

There’s a reason for that. Many deaths in California’s past earthquakes have come from moving objects inside a room — like a loose television or a falling microwave.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.