Judge Decides Former LAPD Officer in Cadet Scandal Should Face Trial for Weapons Charges

A former Los Angeles police officer accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl in the department’s cadet program was held over for trial Thursday on charges of possessing a cache of assault weapons at his San Bernardino County home.

Robert Cain, 31, was charged with 10 felony weapons offenses after police recovered more than 100 weapons during a search of his Rancho Cucamonga residence in June. The search was conducted after Cain was personally arrested by Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck on suspicion of having unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl enrolled in the LAPD’s cadet program.

Cain is charged with possessing five rifles that are considered assault weapons under California law. At a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, LAPD Det. Eric Good testified that the weapons had been modified with flash suppressors, which make it harder to detect a weapon’s muzzle flare, pistol grips and other items that would cause them to be classified as assault weapons.

Police recovered two “bump stocks” at Cain’s home, devices that can increase a gun’s rate of fire and make it similar to an automatic weapon, according to Good.

