Lancaster Man Who Killed 11-Year-Old Girl in Hit-and-Run Crash Sentenced to 25 Years

A Lancaster man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash this summer that killed an 11-year-old girl, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Eduardo Medrano, 25, drove through a red light on 20th Street East and collided with another vehicle, causing a young girl to be ejected from that other vehicle, prosecutors said. The crash happened just after midnight on July 18.

Medrano pleaded no contest to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on Sept. 6.

At the time of the crash, the girl was described by local sheriff’s deputies as being in “extremely critical condition” before she later died from her injuries.

Medrano fled the scene of the deadly crash, and when police questioned his girlfriend Alicia Torres about his whereabouts, she lied, prosecutors said.

Torres pleaded no contest to one count of accessory after the fact, knowledge of crime and was sentenced to three years summary probation, prosecutors said.