Grammy winning country superstar Miranda Lambert is back with her Livin’ Like Hippies tour coming to the Citizens Business Bank Arena Friday February 16th. Put on your dancing boots and get ready for a night of incredible country music. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News or the KTLA 5 News at 10 this Friday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151