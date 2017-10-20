16 People Charged; 2 Tiger Cubs and Other Wild Animals Seized After SoCal Authorities Target Wildlife Trafficking

Sixteen people were charged and numerous wild animals were seized in connection with “Operation Junglebook” — the largest wildlife trafficking sweep in Southern California history, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The 4-month long investigation and sweep yielded at least two tiger cubs, king cobras, coral, a hyacinth macaw, turtles, a radiated tortoise, Asian fish and songbirds, a monitor lizard and other reptiles in the Los Angeles area, authorities said.

Some of the animals were smuggled illegally into the U.S. at Los International Airport while others were trafficked from other states into California.

A few of the animals were retrieved at the border by patrol officers, according to authorities.

“A live tiger that was illegally trafficked from Indiana into California and live cobras smuggled from Hong Kong in potato chip cans,” said Erin Dean, resident agent in charge at the Wildlife Service.

The volume and variety of animals seized lead to the “Junglebook” operation name, officials added.

At least 16 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the wildlife trafficking, according to the Department of Justice.

Some of the defendants were charged as individuals while others were charged as businesses or companies, authorities added.