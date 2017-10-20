× 2 Candidates in Fierce Battle Over ‘Future and Soul’ of California College Republicans

UC Irvine senior Ariana Rowlands is buddies with Milo Yiannopoulos, the right-wing provocateur who has sparked campus uproars over free speech. She writes for Steve Bannon’s Breitbart News. And she is unapologetically combative in campus culture wars.

Leesa Danzek, a USC graduate, works for a centrist Republican state legislator. She favors moderation and inclusion and says shock-jock tactics will drive college conservatives away.

The two young women head opposing slates for control of the California College Republicans in its first contested election in nearly a decade.

The bruising battle, to be decided at the state party convention this weekend, mirrors the larger national struggle between GOP establishment insiders and insurgents inspired by President Trump.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.