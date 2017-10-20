Georgia Man, 93, Takes Late Wife’s Photo to Restaurant to Have Lunch Dates With Her

True love does exist. Just look at Clarence Purvis and you’ll know it’s true.

Purvis, 93, was with the love of his life, Carolyn, for more than six decades. They had three children together. She passed away four years ago.

But for Purvis, her memory still lives on every day.

“Ain’t nobody loved one another more than me and my wife loved one another,” he told television station WTOC in Savannah, Georgia.

Purvis takes photos of Carolyn with him to his favorite Georgia restaurant so he can still have lunch dates with her. “She was always with me when we were living. She’s with me now.”

His beautiful gesture has touched the hearts of many, including those at the restaurant where he often dines.

Purvis also drives to his late wife’s grave each day and keeps her favorite lamp on in their living room.

He told WTOC, “I love her that much, and miss her that much.”