Alleged DUI Driver Charged With Murder in Santa Clarita Crash That Killed Mother of 6

A 21-year-old Canyon Country woman was charged with murder Friday in the alleged DUI crash earlier this month that killed a 37-year-old mother of six who had recently given birth to twin girls in Santa Clarita.

Alexia Alilah Cina faces charges of “one felony count, each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury,” a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release said.

She was charged in the Oct. 6 death of Katie Evans.

Cina was allegedly driving at a “high rate of speed” when she crossed the center median driving southbound on Golden Valley Road and crashed into Evans’ vehicle head on. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology testing showed that Cina had a blood alcohol content of .21 — nearly three times the legal limit. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Dan Prantice told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that police had found alcohol containers in Cina’s car after the crash.

Evans had been driving home after a night hospital visit with her prematurely born twin girls when she was killed. She was around a mile away from her home when the crash occurred, according to a YouCaring fundraising page set up by Natalie Mortensen, the victim’s sister-in-law.

“Katie couldn’t go a day without visiting her brand-new twin girls in the hospital,” the page said. “She was a devoted mother, sister and wife and will be immensely missed.”

Since the YouCaring page was posted, more than $325,000 has been raised from more than 7,000 donors. The page had an initial goal of $100,000 and the family upped the goal to $500,000 after overwhelming support from donators.

“We do not know how large the expenses will be, but we are very grateful for your generosity to my brother and his family,” Mortensen said on the page.

Cina’s bail has been set at $2.1 million and the case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Station.