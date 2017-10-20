California AG Files Lawsuit Against Curacao, Accusing Electronics Retailer of Unlawful Business Practices

Curacao, a Southern California electronics retailer that caters to Latinos, was accused of several unlawful business practices in a civil lawsuit filed by state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra.

The practices harmed consumers and in some cases resulted in shoppers paying substantially more for products and services than advertised, Becerra alleged at a news conference Friday in Los Angeles.

“They are taking advantage of people who work very hard, who don’t have very much money and who believe that they’ll get fair treatment,” Becerra said.

The 12-store Curacao chain engaged in misleading advertising and provided unwanted “add-ons” such as warranties and installation services, according to the suit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

