Film Agency APA Investigating After Former Teen Actor Accuses Hollywood Agent of Sexual Assault

The Los Angeles-based talent agency APA said Thursday it was investigating an allegation that one of its agents sexually assaulted a young actor a decade ago.

Blaise Godbe Lipman, now a filmmaker, made the allegations in a Facebook post Monday. In the post and in a later interview with The Times, Lipman said that when he was 17 or 18 years old — he could not remember which — Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham “fed” him alcohol and then sexually assaulted him.

The agency said in a statement Thursday that “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter.” Grasham did not respond to a request for comment.

Lipman, now 28, said that when the incident occurred, he was a young actor new to Hollywood, and that Grasham took him to lunch under the pretense of having APA represent him. Lipman, who has appeared on numerous TV shows, including “Weeds” and “Hawaii Five-O,” said Grasham ordered him alcohol over the actor’s protestations that he wasn’t old enough to drink legally. The agent then brought him to his home and sexually assaulted him, Lipman said.

