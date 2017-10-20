Gusty Winds Hit SoCal; Predicted Record Heat Is on the Way

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch, and temperatures could reach triple digits Monday and Tuesday in Southern California after a period of gusty winds.

A current low-pressure system is bringing gusty west-to-northwest winds as a storm system passes through southwest California. The storm brought a sprinkling of rain to some areas Friday morning.

Winds are expected to turn northernly Friday evening, giving way to a high-pressure system that will move off-shore and produce gusty Santa Ana winds and warmer temperatures this weekend, forecasters said.

A strong high-pressure system will move in early next week and weaker Santa Ana winds will lead record-setting hot temperatures, the weather service said. Parts of Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties, and the Inland Empire, could see temperatures ranging from 98 to 106 degrees.

A wind advisory will remain in effect into early Saturday morning. Winds are predicted in the 15 to 30 mph range with gusts as high as 45 mph. Officials warn that these gusty winds will possibly bring in critical fire weather conditions and people should use be extra careful with fire sources while high winds are in effect.

Officials urge those who work or spend time outside to prepare for the excessive heat by scheduling frequent rest breaks. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to cooler and shaded areas.