Home-Invasion Victim Struck With Baseball Bat in Sun Valley

Police are searching for a pair of robbers who struck a man with a baseball bat during a home invasion in Sun Valley early Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a home in the 11200 block of Elkwood Street, an investigator at the scene told KTLA.

The home was occupied by a man, his parents, and his young son when the two mask-wearing intruders entered, according to the investigator.

One of the intruders was armed with a gun and the other had a baseball bat.

At some point during the home invasion, the father of the young boy was struck with the bat, according to the investigator. The man went to the hospital on his own and was in stable condition.

The man’s parents were tied up during the robbery and the boy was told to go into a separate room, the investigator said.

It was unclear exactly what the intruders took from the home, but they likely got away with some cash, according to the investigator.

The robbers left the home in a dark colored SUV.