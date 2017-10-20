Make It Magnifique Pop Up Store at Westfield Topanga With Charles Duque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The director of the french dairy board Charles Duque joined us live with a preview of their two-day pop up store at Westfield Topanga called “Make It Magnifique”. During this event, more than 25 types of cheeses will be showcased in a fun interactive way. Cheeses selected for sampling include fresh goat cheese, triple crème brie, ile de france camembert, and many others. Guests will come away with an enhanced understanding of french cheese and naturally more appreciation for the different types of cheeses. The event is happening from 11am - 7pm on October 20 and October 21.