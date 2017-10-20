Man Sought After Allegedly Entering Twentynine Palms Home, Telling Girl He Could Have Raped and Killed Her

A Twentynine Palms man is being sought after entering a home and allegedly telling a 14-year-old girl he could have raped and killed her, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials announced Friday.

The incident was reported about 3 p.m. at an undisclosed address along Twentynine Palms Highway Thursday after the suspect, Freddie Day, asked the victim to help him jump start his quad.

The girl told Day, 43, that she couldn’t help him and there was no one else home. She watched Day walk away and she closed the door, but she later walked into her bedroom and realized he was behind her, officials said.

Day allegedly told the victim that he could have raped and killed her, before he grabbed her and “bear hugged” her, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victim managed to grab Day by the throat and he released his grasp. She then grabbed a knife and Day ran away, authorities said.

Witnesses confirmed seeing Day in the neighborhood, but did not know where he went.

Deputies responded to the scene and looked for Day, but he was not found.

Anyone with information about Day or the incident can call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175.