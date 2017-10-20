President Trump Launches Petition on White House Website in Support of Tax Reform

President Trump urged voters to sign a White House petition supporting his tax reform proposal.

The president’s appeal came in the form of a video shared Friday afternoon via Twitter.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to offer historic tax relief to the American people! Join me today: https://t.co/9czcJDbmVW pic.twitter.com/s3kXpvbYih — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

“What could possibly be more bipartisan than allowing families to keep more of what they earn and creating an environment for real job and wage growth in the country that we love so much?” Trump said in the video. “Join me in working to unleash America’s full potential, and together let’s set free the dreams of all of our people.”

Trump then directed viewers to a WhiteHouse.gov web page featuring the petition, which invites potential signers “to stand with President Trump and support action on our broken tax system today.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.