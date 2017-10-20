SoCal Lawmaker Plans to Introduce Legislation to Protect Workers Who Exercise Right to Free Speech

A California lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would help protect workers from employer retribution for exercising their right to free speech.

Sen. Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park) said Friday that the state should be a sanctuary for free speech, including the kind that some might find offensive. He said he will introduce a measure when the Legislature is back in session in January.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re Ben Shapiro speaking at UC Berkeley, a brave female employee standing up to misogyny in her workplace through the #MeToo movement, or a Dallas Cowboy playing in California this Sunday,” he said in a statement. “The Constitution does not limit speech based on value judgments so long as it doesn’t harm others.”

Stern said the president’s attempt to urge NFL owners to fire players who kneel during the National Anthem is a “troubling attack” on the 1st Amendment.

