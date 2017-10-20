SpcaLA Halloween and Low Cost Pet Vaccinations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach with a preview of the low cost pet vaccines available Saturday, October 21st at the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center.

Need shots? They are available Saturday, PLUS, Canine Influenza Virus

$7 Rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs

vaccinations for cats and dogs $10 Bordetella vaccinations for dogs

vaccinations for dogs $15 DA2PPV vaccinations for dogs

vaccinations for dogs $20 CIV vaccinations dogs

vaccinations dogs $15 FVRCP vaccinations for cats

vaccinations for cats $15 FeLV vaccinations for cats

vaccinations for cats $25 Microchips for dogs and cats

for dogs and cats $15-25 De-wormingfor cats and dogs

The Clinic will be held at the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center.

All dogs on leash or carrier. All cats in carriers.

Bring medical records if you have them.

Cash and credit accepted.

* Registration not included.

October 21st, 2017

10:00 am - 1:00 pm

The spcaLA wants pet owners on the look out for Canine Influenza/DogFlu. According to the Center for Disease Control:

Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific Type A influenza viruses known to infect dogs. These are called “canine influenza viruses.” No human infections with canine influenza have ever been reported. There are two different influenza A dog flu viruses: one is an H3N8 virus and the other is an H3N2 virus.

To date, there is no evidence of transmission of canine influenza viruses from dogs to people and there has not been a single reported case of human infection with a canine influenza virus.

However, influenza viruses are constantly changing and it is possible for a virus to change so that it could infect humans and spread easily between humans. Human infections with new influenza viruses (against which the human population has little immunity) are concerning when they occur. Such viruses could present pandemic influenza threats. For this reason, CDC and its partners are monitoring the canine influenza H3N8 and H3N2 viruses (as well as other animal influenza viruses) closely. In general, canine influenza viruses are considered to pose a low threat to humans.

