Suspect Shot, Second in Custody After Police Shooting in Santa Ana: Authorities

One suspect was injured and another was taken into custody after a police shooting in Santa Ana Friday night, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting, which occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 17th Street.

The incident involved two male suspects, according to Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

One of the males was hit by the gunfire and transported to U.C. Irvine Medical Center in Orange, he said. His condition was not immediately known.

The second suspect fled the scene, and was apparently trying to hide from officers when he was apprehended, according to Bertagna.

No officers were injured in the shooting, he said.

It was not immediately clear what the two males were suspected of or why they were being sought.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.

