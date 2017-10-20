Truffle Dishes at Maude Restaurant With Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone joined us live with a taste of some of the truffle menu items that will be available at Maude this November and December. November is White Truffle Month - it will have 50% of greatest hits white truffle dishes from previous years, along with 50% originals for this year. December is Black Truffle Month - it will have 50% of greatest hits black truffle dishes from previous years, along with 50% originals for this year. Curtis also talked about co-hosting Top Chef Junior. For more information on Maude, view the website and for the complete recipe of the risotto recipe Curtis talked about in the segment, see the details below.

Risotto with Castelmagno Espuma and White Truffles

Ingredients

Castelmagno ISI:

1 pint heavy cream

1 bay leaf

1 thyme sprig

65g Castelmagno cheese, crumbled

Risotto:

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup minced onions

1 1/2 cups Carnaroli rice

1 cup Sauvignon Blanc

About 6 cups chicken or vegetable stock

Coarse salt

24 tablespoons (12 ounces) unsalted butter

1/2 cup crème fraiche, whipped to soft peaks

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigianno-Reggiano, or to taste

1 small white truffle, for shaving

Method

To make the Castelmagno ISI:

In a small heavy saucepan, warm the cream, bay leaf, and thyme over low heat. Remove from the heat and add the cheese. Leave to steep for 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a Vita Prep and blend on high until completely pureed. Season to taste with salt and place in an ISI with 2 charges.

To make the risotto:

Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Stir in the onions and cook slowly until softened and translucent but not browned. Mix in the rice and stir for 3 to 4 minutes, adjusting the heat as necessary to avoid browning the rice. Stir in the wine, and then let it simmer without stirring for 2 to 3 minutes. When the liquid has been absorbed, begin stirring to “toast” the rice, scraping the bottom often to prevent the rice from sticking.

The rice should not brown. When the alcohol smell has completely dissipated, increase the heat and add enough stock to cover the rice. Bring to a boil, then reduce.