× 3 People Ejected From SUV After Crash in Arleta Near 5 Freeway

Three people were ejected from an SUV after a two-car collision in Arleta near the 5 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 9:41 p.m. near the southbound 5 Freeway on-ramp and Osborne Street.

The SUV and a sedan crashed into each other and one vehicle overturned, authorities said.

Three people were ejected from the SUV and transported to a local trauma center in unknown condition, according to the Department.

The number of occupants in the sedan and their condition is currently unknown, the Department added.