Brush Fire Threatening Homes in San Diego County; Evacuations Ordered
A fast-moving brush fire was threatening homes Saturday in San Diego County, prompting evacuations, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was burning near Interstate 8 near the Campo Indian Reservation. The Church fire was near Highway 94 and Church Road, officials said, and had burned more than 50 acres.
The fire comes on a day of red flag warnings across Southern California due to winds and high temperatures.
