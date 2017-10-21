× Directors Guild Files Disciplinary Charges Against Harvey Weinstein

The Directors Guild of America has filed disciplinary charges against member Harvey Weinstein, the organization announced Saturday.

DGA President Thomas Schlamme said that the guild made the charges over a week ago, on Oct. 13. Typically, the DGA does not make public remarks about “internal union matters, but has decided to make an exception in this case,” according to a guild statement.

The DGA released the news after its quarterly National Board of Directors meeting in New York City on Saturday. In a statement, the guild also condemned sexual harassment, noting that the issue went beyond “one person” and urged those in the industry to break a “shameful code of complicity” by speaking out about the problem.

“As directors and team members who solve problems for a living, we are committed to eradicating the scourge of sexual harassment on our industry,” the statement read, with Schlamme adding the Weinstein controversy had inspired him “to look inside” himself.

