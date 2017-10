× Houston Astros Beat New York Yankees, Will Face L.A. Dodgers in World Series

The Houston Astros are in the World Series for just the second time in team history after defeating the New York Yankees 4-0 Saturday night in the seventh and deciding game of the American League Championship Series.

The Astros will play the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, which begins Tuesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.