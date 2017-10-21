Man Killed, Woman Injured in South L.A. Shooting: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a South Los Angeles shooting early Saturday, according to the LAPD.

The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Montclair Street and 7th Avenue, in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South L.A., the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Investigators believe some sort of dispute led to the shooting.

A man was declared dead at the scene, and a woman was shot in the legs. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators remained at the scene about 7 a.m. Saturday.

KTLA's Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.