Device Found Outside Planned Parenthood in Whittier Rendered Safe

A device that was found outside of a Planned Parenthood office in Whittier Saturday morning that prompted an evacuation was deemed safe, officials said.

The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier Police Lt. Bryan Ellis told KTLA.

Responding officers found the device, described as a pipe with wires sticking out, near the front door of the office.

Authorities evacuated the building and closed surrounding streets as a precaution, but the device was later determined to be a hoax.

No further details have been released about the device or who might have put it there.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.