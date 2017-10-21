× The Fate of Room No. 32135 at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Other Sites of Mass Shootings

What should be done with the sites of mass shootings?

For some grieving families, tearing down a building and replacing it with a memorial feels right. In other cases, people prefer no special marker.

MGM Resorts announced Friday that it does not plan to rent out room No. 32135 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the perch from which Stephen Paddock shot and killed 58 people and injured more than 500. The company did not say what it plans to do with the suite.

Here is what’s been done with other sites: Read the full story on LATimes.com.