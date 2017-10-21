Threatening Messages From Marion ‘Suge Knight’ Left ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Director Terrified, Records Show

F. Gary Gray was standing on a South L.A. street, filming a scene for the N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” when the acclaimed director received a phone call from one of the men depicted in the movie.

Marion “Suge” Knight was on the other end of the line, and he was angry, according to testimony by detectives earlier this year. Knight, the Compton-born former rap mogul who founded Death Row Records, was furious about his depiction in the film and the fact that he had not received any compensation, court records show.

Eventually, Gray hung up. At least two more phone calls came, but Gray ignored them. A text message soon followed.

“I will see u in person … u have kids just like me so let’s play hardball,” Knight, 52, wrote, ending the message with a pair of expletives and a racial slur, according to court records.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.