LAPD Officials Investigate Shootings in Lincoln Heights, Highland Park

Los Angeles Police Department officials are investigating the circumstances behind two shootings that occurred in Lincoln Heights and Highland Park late Saturday into Sunday morning.

The first shooting was reported about 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Pasadena Avenue in Lincoln Heights, according to LAPD.

The victim, described as a man in his 60s, was shot and declared dead at the scene.

The incident was near the Heritage Square Gold Line Station. Metro Los Angeles officials on Twitter said shuttles were in service between the Lincoln Heights/Cypress Park station and the Southwest Museum stop.

About an hour later, police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of Baltimore Street in Highland Park. A man described as being in his 20s was shot in the upper torso while he was on the sidewalk.

No weapons were discovered at either scenes and no arrests have been made.

It is unclear if the shootings are related and both are being investigated.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.