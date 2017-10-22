Man Arrested After Allegedly ‘Touching Boy’ Inside Pico Rivera Park Bathroom

A man was arrested after allegedly “touching” a boy inside a bathroom at a park in Pico Rivera Sunday morning, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera deputies responded to the scene at Smith Park, 6016 Rosemead Blvd. The boy’s father was made aware of the incident after waiting outside of the bathroom and detained the man with help from security personnel, officials said.

The man was described as being in his 30’s and will be booked for lewd and lascivious acts on a child with force, officials said.

A tweet from an observer at the scene said that the man “fought with another adult who rushed into the bathroom before several officers intervened.”

A photo from the scene showed two sheriff’s department vehicles at the park.

There are no further details on the incident.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.