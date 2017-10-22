More Than 30 Women Accuse Director James Toback of Sexual Harassment: LA Times

He prowled the streets of Manhattan looking for attractive young women, usually in their early 20s, sometimes college students, on occasion a high schooler. He approached them in Central Park, standing in line at a bank or drug store or at a copy center while they worked on their resumes.

James Toback attends the "The Private Life Of A Modern Woman" photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on September 3, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

His opening line had a few variations. One went: “My name’s James Toback. I’m a movie director. Have you ever seen ‘Black and White’ or ‘Two Girls and a Guy’?”

Probably not. So he’d start to drop names. He had an Oscar nomination for writing the Warren Beatty movie, “Bugsy.” He directed Robert Downey, Jr., in three movies. The actor, Toback claimed, was a close friend; he had “invented him.” If you didn’t believe him, he would pull out a business card or an article that had been written about him to prove he had some juice in Hollywood. That he could make you a star.

But first, he’d need to get to know you. Intimately. Trust him, he’d say. It’s all part of his process.

