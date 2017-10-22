Pink’s Hot Dogs Goes Blue for L.A. Dodgers World Series Run

Pink’s Hot Dogs has turned blue in honor of the Los Angeles Dodgers first World Series appearance since 1988.

The famed hot dog stand in Fairfax has repainted its walls, signage, poles, umbrellas and more in Dodgers blue.

Pink’s has also swapped out their iconic marquee for the first time in 78 years, the restaurant said on Twitter. A bright blue sign reading “Pink’s Is Now Dodgers Blue!!!” now hangs in front of the stand.

The Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series to advance to The World Series.

The World Series starts Tuesday, October 24 at Dodger Stadium against the Houston Astros.