Pinon Hills Woman Arrested in Connection With Death of 2-Year-Old Son

A Pinon Hills woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her 2-year-old son after his death on Friday, officials said.

Medical aid initially responded to a report of a drowning at the the residence of his mother, 30-year-old Crystal Green, at the 10300 block of Wintergreen Road at 4:16 p.m. Paramedics transferred the toddler to Desert Valley Medical Center in Victorville where he was pronounced dead despite efforts from medical aid and hospital staff, a Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department news report said.

Emergency room doctors requested law enforcement after determining that his cause of death was not from drowning. Doctors determined that the toddler had suffered from “numerous injuries,” officials said.

Sheriff’s Homicide and Crimes Against Children led the investigation and interview of Green. She was arrested by investigators, officials said.

Children and Family Services were contacted and took Green’s three other children into custody.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Detail, Detective Kevin McCurdy at 909-387-3589.