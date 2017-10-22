Tech CEO Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Child, Battery of Officer

Zain Jaffer, a 29-year old CEO of a Silicon Valley tech firm, was fired this week after his arrest on charges of sexually assaulting a child and battery of an officer, authorities said.
Jaffer’s father reportedly called police to the family house in Hillsborough, a tony community south of San Francisco, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15, according to local media reports.
Jaffer was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery upon an officer and emergency personnel, lewd act upon a child and oral copulation of a person under 14, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department website..
The attempted murder charge has since been dropped, according to some reports.
